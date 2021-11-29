 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular