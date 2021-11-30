Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.