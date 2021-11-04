 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

