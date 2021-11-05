Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
