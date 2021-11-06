 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

