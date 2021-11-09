Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degre…
Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5…
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degr…
Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva folks should see …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a m…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool tomorrow. The for…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.