Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

