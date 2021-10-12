Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

 Skip to main content
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

