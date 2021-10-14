Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.