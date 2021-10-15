Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.