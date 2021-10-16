Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.