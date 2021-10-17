Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
