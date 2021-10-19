Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.