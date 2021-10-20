 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

