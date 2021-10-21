 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

