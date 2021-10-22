Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
