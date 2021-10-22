 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

