Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

