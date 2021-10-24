 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

