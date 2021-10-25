 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding continues out west as severe storms shift east

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics