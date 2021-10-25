Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.