Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing…
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks should see h…
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It shou…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees t…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. It …
This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It look…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds li…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low a…