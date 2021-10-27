 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

