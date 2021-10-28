 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

