Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.