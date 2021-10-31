 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

