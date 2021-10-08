 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 8:22 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

