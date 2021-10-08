It will be a warm day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 8:22 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees t…
Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. W…
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Period…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
This evening in Lake Geneva: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and var…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's fo…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Friday. …