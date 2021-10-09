 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:23 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

