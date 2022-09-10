Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.