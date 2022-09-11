Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
