Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The Lake Geneva area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

