Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until MON 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

