The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clea…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It sh…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Lake Geneva folks should be prep…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It …
This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's fo…