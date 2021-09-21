Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

 Skip to main content
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

