Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.