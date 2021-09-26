 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

