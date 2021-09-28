Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.