Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.