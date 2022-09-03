Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lake Geneva. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.