Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI
