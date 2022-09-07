The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Isolated showers and storms Friday, but a better chance of rain Saturday with a cold front. Track the rain and see what will happen to our temperatures in our complete Labor Day weekend forecast.
Temperatures will continue to rise today. Cloud cover will also be increasing with isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Fog around early this morning with a little rain mixed in. The fog will go away by late morning, but the chance for showers will linger a little longer. See where the best chance of rain is here.
