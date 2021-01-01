This evening in Lake Geneva: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 30.34. A 22-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Don'…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.57. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.91. We'll see a low tem…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. How…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lake Geneva people sho…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoor…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.34. A 12-degree l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.91. A 17-degree low is f…