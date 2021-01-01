 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 30.34. A 22-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

