Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 10F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph.