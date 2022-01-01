Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 10F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
