Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.58. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

