Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy and becoming windy with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 14F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of sn…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 9 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9. -4 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 3-degree low is for…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 14F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely…