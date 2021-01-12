 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

