This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
