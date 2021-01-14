For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
