 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular