 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics