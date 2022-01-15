 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular