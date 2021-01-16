Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.02. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.