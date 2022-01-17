Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.